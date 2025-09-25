Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.