McAdam LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix stock opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

