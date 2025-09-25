Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

