Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

