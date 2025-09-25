FMA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

FMA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $465.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

