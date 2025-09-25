Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,172 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $606,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,738,995.98. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

