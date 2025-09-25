Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

