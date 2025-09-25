4,142 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Bought by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

