Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Holdings Increased by Atmos Advisory LLC

Atmos Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
