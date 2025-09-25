887 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $476.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

