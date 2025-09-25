Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

LeConte Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

