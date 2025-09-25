Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

