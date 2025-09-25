Sylvest Advisors LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.9% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $465.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.01. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

