Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 663.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,016,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.