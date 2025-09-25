Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.23 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

