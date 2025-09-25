Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

