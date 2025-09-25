iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Reduced by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.