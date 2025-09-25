Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is First City Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.