Castleview Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $425.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

