Global Wealth Management LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Global Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.3% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

