Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE DUK opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

