Clarus Group Inc. Has $749,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

