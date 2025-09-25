Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

