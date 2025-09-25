Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 35,894 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,895,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

