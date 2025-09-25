Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $224.14 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.54. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

