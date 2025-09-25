MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $72,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.