Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,804 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,804 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its position in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $529,264,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $3,513,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

