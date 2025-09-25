Meridian Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

