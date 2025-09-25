CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $476.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.52. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.