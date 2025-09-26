Safestay’s (SSTY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Safestay stock opened at GBX 21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.18. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 1.34. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 19.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 27.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Safestay had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safestay will post 24.0500009 EPS for the current year.

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

