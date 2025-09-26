Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,256.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRBY

Burberry Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,366.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,218.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.31.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Orna NiChionna acquired 1,208 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.