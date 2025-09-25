Sylvest Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sylvest Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

