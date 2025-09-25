Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 20,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

