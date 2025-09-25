Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

