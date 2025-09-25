Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

