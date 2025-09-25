Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 5,953 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock worth $279,198,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3%

PANW stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $186.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

