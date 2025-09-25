iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

