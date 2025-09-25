Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.46.

NIKE stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

