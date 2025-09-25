Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CAT opened at $470.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $485.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

