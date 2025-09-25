Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.