Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $742.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.68. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.