Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

