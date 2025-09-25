Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

