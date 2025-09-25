Norden Group LLC Buys 2,828 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

