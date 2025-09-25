UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2%

UNH opened at $351.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.