Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

