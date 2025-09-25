iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 842,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 55,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.