TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

