Maridea Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.8%

QUAL stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

