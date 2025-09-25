Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

